Serial speeder says he blew past lorry at 81mph because he has asthma and its fumes were 'obnoxious'
A serial speeder caught overtaking a lorry at 81mph in a 60mph zone has been banned after telling a court he made the manoeuvre because he has asthma and found the lorry's fumes "obnoxious".
Keith Williamson, who is 78, was seen overtaking the lorry on the A41 at Hinstock on May 4 last year - the fifth time he has been caught breaking the speed limit.
On the latest occasion he was spotted driving towards Whitchurch by a police officer using a laser detection device. The officer later gave a written statement saying that he had been properly trained in how to use the device, and that the weather on the day was "fine and dry".
Williamson admitted a single count of speeding. He already had nine penalty points on his licence and a conviction would usually mean six more points a ban, but he asked for leniency from magistrates.
At a sentencing hearing at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday he tried to argue that a ban would cause him "exceptional hardship".
Williamson told the court he has attended a speed awareness course which he had found "very informative".