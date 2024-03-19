Keith Williamson, who is 78, was seen overtaking the lorry on the A41 at Hinstock on May 4 last year - the fifth time he has been caught breaking the speed limit.

On the latest occasion he was spotted driving towards Whitchurch by a police officer using a laser detection device. The officer later gave a written statement saying that he had been properly trained in how to use the device, and that the weather on the day was "fine and dry".

Williamson admitted a single count of speeding. He already had nine penalty points on his licence and a conviction would usually mean six more points a ban, but he asked for leniency from magistrates.

At a sentencing hearing at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday he tried to argue that a ban would cause him "exceptional hardship".

Williamson told the court he has attended a speed awareness course which he had found "very informative".