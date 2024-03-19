'All too familiar story' as Albanian man jailed for watering cannabis plants at Telford house

Esli Basho, aged 22, was found upstairs at a mid-terrace house in School Road, Donnington, when police raided the premises on January 18 this year, and had been in custody ever since.

His barrister told a judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday that Basho was very sorry for what he had done.

Prosecutors had accepted that Basho, who was following sentencing proceedings at the court via an interpreter, had arrived in the UK in late 2022.

He had been working and living at a car wash before losing his job.

Destitute, with no money, no job, homeless and unable to speak English he then went to Birmingham where he met with fellow Albanians.