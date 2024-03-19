21 year old domestic abuser sent down for "catalogue" of crimes against woman

On another occasion Tecwyn Hellin-Pierce, aged 21, of Ellesmere, strangled his partner in bed as he sought to control the older woman's behaviour and friendships with other men, a court heard.

Judge Paul Glenn was told that Hellin-Pierce, described as a "quite a large, powerful man", was also sentenced for multiple counts of assault by beating.

These included an incident when he shoved her backwards into a cupboard, hitting her head and causing her to temporarily lose consciousness.

The judge, sentencing Hellin-Pierce on Mondaypraised the defendant's sister who intervened, shocked at seeing her brother in a state of fury. As well as handing down the prison sentence judge Glenn also banned him from going near both his sister and his ex-partner.

Prosecutor Rosemary Proctor told Shrewsbury Crown Court that Hellin-Pierce and his partner, who the Shropshire Star is not naming, began their "on-off" relationship in January 2023.

She said that on October 9, 2023 she "unequivocally told him that they were not in a relationship" but he turned up at her work and accused her of "sleeping around".

On the same day they rowed and she feared for her safety while at a farm where she keeps goats and hit him with a "muck fork". He hit her back causing blood to come from her ear.

But she agreed to give him a lift in her car where the argument continued.

And while driving on the B4397 at Ruyton XI Towns, near Shrewsbury, he lifted the handbrake on her her car. The vehicle spun round twice and went into the hedge, causing damage to the £1,000 vehicle. He was charged with causing danger to road users.

Police were called to the scene and after hearing the circumstances they arrested Hellin-Pierce and gave him police bail.

The court was told that his behaviour continued despite bail conditions.

On October 17, Hellin-Pierce used the name of another man to contact the woman on Snapchat, before pleading to her that he was living with a car.

"Feeling sorry for him, she went and collected him and allowed him back into her home," said the prosecutor.

The court was told that in Ellesmere on Tuesday October 31, 2023, Hellin-Pierce had become angry and "pushed her into a kitchen cupboard, knocking her temporarily unconscious."

Hellin-Pierce became "enraged" on another occasion when she had a drink with a male friend.