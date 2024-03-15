Sex offender who gave 12-year-old boy cigarettes in exchange for sex acts is jailed

Jake Harland, 27, of High Street, Market Drayton, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after previously admitting three charges.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of paying for the sexual services of a child, one charge of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and another of breaching a sexual harm prevention order issued in 2017.

The court heard Harland has 13 convictions for 30 previous offences, some involving violence, as well as sexual assault in 2017.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, heard that Harland had initially started talking to his victim over Instagram when he was 12. The court heard the victim had asked the defendant if he was attracted to him and if he was interested in sex.

The prosecution accepted that Harland believed the victim was 14 at the time, having also told the child that he himself was 18 or 19, when he was in fact in his mid-20s.

The offences took place in 2020 and 2021, and came to light after the victim's mother found out and contacted the police.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said that after initial contact the victim had gone to the defendant's flat, where he had performed a sex act on the boy.