‘A violent, aggressive bully’: Former Telford footballer, 24, jailed for attacks on girlfriend

Dominic Court threatened to kill the terrified woman and spat at, strangled, slapped and kicked her in a series of jealous rages. She described him in a victim personal statement as ‘a violent, aggressive bully’.

Court had been a successful footballer who captained AFC Telford United’s youth team before moving to play professionally in Vietnam, also having trials for two teams in Australia.

He returned to Britain during the Covid epidemic and was playing semi-professionally in Bristol at the time he started the relationship with the victim of his attacks.

She was so terrified by his behaviour that she fled to a secret address in London when he was arrested and he tried to resurrect their relationship in breach of bail conditions. He responded with a stream of calls and a threat to firebomb her mother’s car.