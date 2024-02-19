Callum Griffiths, aged 27, carried out a spate of 12 thefts from shops in the town throughout January and February this year.

His most lucrative hauls included separate meat thefts from Co-op stores on the same day, worth £150 and £144, and three separate thefts of chocolate from Tesco worth £90 each time. He also stole Easter eggs worth £68 from a Tesco store on January 28.