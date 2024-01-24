Man faces court sentencing after pleading guilty to possessing child images on laptop
A man will be sentenced by magistrates after pleading guilty to having 654 indecent images of children aged between eight and 10 years old on a laptop.
By David Tooley
Published
Matthew Thompson, aged 44, of Westbury, near Shrewsbury, sat with his balding head bowed as he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer to one charge.
Thompson was found to have 654 of the lowest level Category C indecent images on a laptop when police excuted a warrant in Westbury. He was found to have downloaded the images between December 31 and June 9, 2023, the last one four days before the police raid.
The court heard that even though the images were in the lowest category, some were "quite graphic" and included a 5 minute and 13 second video.