Oswestry dealer caught with nearly £6,000 of crack and heroin is given chance to get clean

Jane Torrens, aged 48, was busted by police at a property in Oswestry, who found her trying to hide drugs in a bedroom as officers burst in.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how police executed a warrant at 9.30am on February 8, 2022, and found 29.7g of heroin and 29.6g of crack cocaine, with a combined street value of around £5,930.

They also found £150 worth of cannabis, sums of cash totalling more than £265 and "tick lists" which usually contain names and debts of a dealer's customers.

Scales, unused foil squares, heroin on a spoon and a cutting agent - used for breaking down cooked powder cocaine into smaller crack crystals for smoking - were also found by police.

When officers swooped, Torrens told them the drugs were "nothing to do with anybody else". She confessed to using the equipment for cooking up rocks of crack, but said it was for her to smoke only.

Torrens, of Prince Street, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A. She has no previous convictions.

Robert Edwards, mitigating, said Torrens was "particularly vulnerable in relation to her mental health" and she expects bailiffs to come and evict her from her home. He asked Judge Peter Barrie to defer sentence for six months to see if she can make progress with her life and possibly become a candidate for a rehabilitation course at Willowdene Rehabilitation Centre in Bridgnorth.

Having earlier read a pre-sentence report about Torrens, Judge Barrie agreed with Mr Edwards' suggestion.

The judge told Torrens: "One of the unusual things about you is you are 48 and you have not been in trouble before.

"I've read what the probation service has said about you. I know you struggled in your childhood and were in care. I know you found it a difficult time transitioning to adult life and good employment. I know you fell into drug use and that ultimately led to you building up debt.

"I am sympathetic to these issues," he said, "but you were clearly carrying out, on your own, a substantial drug dealing operation."

He said she would have been looking at a three-year jail term, taking into account her guilty plea, unless there were very unusual circumstances.

The judge deferred her sentence until July 12, ordering her to do a six-month drug rehabilitation programme in the meantime, in which she will be subjected to regular drug tests.

"You have been honest enough to say you are still using cocaine and cannabis," Judge Barrie told Torrens.

"I know people sometimes find cannabis helpful. I'm just saying for your sake and the public's sake, the key to the future is for you to manage to stop using drugs."

He added that he could not guarantee that Willowdene would accept her onto the course, even if she does get clean in the next six months.

"This is your opportunity to make a big difference to the future by stopping the use of all kinds of illegal drugs," he said.