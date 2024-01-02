Police appeal over group disorder involving adults and children
Police have appealed for information about disorder involving an a group of adults and children.
The incident took place in Burford, Brookside, in Telford, before Christmas.
An appeal from Katy Balaam, Police Community Support Officer for the Brookside area, said: "On Tuesday, December 19, at approximately 6pm we received a report of a group arguing at the top of Burford involving adults and children.
"On Police Officers arrival the offenders had left the area."
She added: "Did you see or hear anything? Please let me know by replying to this message. Any messages received will be treated anonymously."