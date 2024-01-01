Horse and cart racing on major Shropshire A-road sparks concerns

Officers say it is not illegal to use a horse and cart on the A53 between the Tern Hill and Hodnet roundabouts but they received complaints about the manner of driving of the accompanying vehicles.

A spokesperson for the Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Market Drayton SNT along with Team E response and officers from the operational policing unit attended reports from concerned residents and motorists reporting a large number of horse and carts racing up and down the A53 between the Tern Hill and Hodnet roundabouts on Saturday .

"Whilst there is no specific legislation to prevent anyone using a horse and cart on this section of road, there have been a number of complaints regarding the manner of driving of the accompanying vehicle."

Officers say examples include blocking the road to prevent other road users over taking and inconsiderate/careless driving.

"Members of the public have raised concerns that this may result in an injury/collision," say police.

Officers have asked if anyone travelling on this stretch of road has dash-cam footage of incidents such as this or any of the below listed traffic offences the footage can be submitted via the Operation SNAP portal for police to follow up on.

Offences that can be reported online with dash cam footage are: Speeding, dangerous or careless driving/cycling, dangerous driving around other road users, such as horse riders and cyclists ('close passing'); Overtaking on solid white lines; Using a mobile phone while driving, Failing to comply with traffic signs / signals, Infringing local traffic regulations such as 'No Entry' or 'No Vehicle' restrictions. Using a vehicle in a Dangerous Condition and Misrepresented VRMs