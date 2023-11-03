Police have CCTV of 'deplorable' teenagers who have been 'frightening' old people in their homes

Officers say they are investigating a number of incidents where the teens have also been banging on windows and they have CCTV images of suspects.

A spokesperson for Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Market Drayton SNT are investigating a number of incidents where two teenage males have been in the grounds of accommodation for some of our elderly residents banging on windows and trying door handles.

"We have CCTV images and are working to identify those involved.

"This behaviour is deplorable and is frightening to some of the most vulnerable people in our community."

The spokesperson adds a message to the culprits: "How would you feel if it was your grandparents?"