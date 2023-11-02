Fraudsters claiming to be Shrewsbury police officers try and swindle women out of cash

Two women from the county town have been targeted in the last 24 hours with phone calls from someone claiming to be an officer from Monkmoor police station.

No personal details or money was exchanged.

It comes after a number of incidents this week where local residents have reported receiving phone calls from fraudsters using fictitious stories in trying to persuade them to part with their money for safekeeping.

Detective Sergeant Jon Cooper said: “No police officer from any force or department and no bank or other organisation will ever ask you to make a payment, withdraw or transfer money or ask for your bank details.

“Even if someone provides all your details correctly on the phone, it can still be a scam. If in doubt, don’t be afraid to hang up, wait ten minutes and call whatever company they say they are and directly check if it is legitimate.

“I urge the public to get in touch with friends and family to warn them of the risk and help them know what to do. These scams can be extremely convincing and manipulative.

“Please remember the police will never contact you asking for your bank card, details, cash or ask you to go to a bank to withdraw cash. If someone does, it's a scam – provide no details and hand nothing over, hang up, wait ten minutes then call 101.”

Last week a fraudster tried to get an elderly woman to part with thousands of pounds in a similar scam where he claimed to be a Met Police officer.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, you can report it to Action Fraud by visiting actionfraud.police.uk or calling 0300 123 2040.