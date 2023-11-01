Two burglaries in Shropshire village at around the same time leaves police appealing for help

Officers say both incidents involved goods being abandoned or left behind to be collected later, but have not explicitly linked the crimes which happened between Monday and Tuesday this week.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of the Broseley & Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are appealing to the community for information following a burglary from a commercial premises at Ditton Priors Trading Estate.

"The burglary happened overnight between Monday 30 and Tuesday October 31 and was reported to the police on the Tuesday morning."

Police say the offender or offenders forced entry to the site and stole two new trailers, a Land Ranger Defender with a registration ending in RKG and a Land Rover Discovery with a registration ending in JFO.

"The discovery was found abandoned nearby later. Scenes of crime officers have attended the area to check for any forensic opportunities," said PCSO Goddard.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00050_I_31102023.

The second burglary was also reported to police on Tuesday morning.

It took place at an address in Station Road, Ditton Priors between Monday and Tuesday.

PCSO Goddard said: "The offender or offenders forced entry to a pair of outbuildings and a number of gardening tools and other items were stolen.

"A search of the surrounding by the victim later found the items in a field, from their location it appeared that the offenders were planning on returning to collect them later."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00080_I_31102023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org