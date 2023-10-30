Police appeal after plants pulled from town centre planters

Police in Market Drayton are appealing for vandals to come forward before they release CCTV

Officers from the Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team say five males and a female were involved in pulling out plants from planters in the town centre over the weekend.

Plants were pulled from planters on Queen Street and around the bus station overnight on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In a statement on social media, officers gave the offenders the chance to come clean.

It read: "Market Drayton SNT are appealing for the people responsible for pulling out plants from the Town Council planters on Queen Street and around the bus station on Saturday night/Sunday morning to come forward before the CCTV images of the offenders are released."