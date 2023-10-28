Four men steal expensive Rolex, e-bike and iPhone in late-night Telford burglary

By Nick Humphreys

An expensive Rolex watch, and e-bike and and iPhone were stolen in a burglary in Telford in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened in Stokesay Green, Sutton Hill at around 1am, and police are appealing for witnesses.

The home was broken into by four male suspects.

Officers who are investigating the burglary are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or people in the area or information that could help with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 using extension 7712212 and quoting 00029_i of the 28 October.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

