Four men steal expensive Rolex, e-bike and iPhone in late-night Telford burglary

The incident happened in Stokesay Green, Sutton Hill at around 1am, and police are appealing for witnesses.

The home was broken into by four male suspects.

Officers who are investigating the burglary are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or people in the area or information that could help with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 using extension 7712212 and quoting 00029_i of the 28 October.