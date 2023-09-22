Watch: Class A drugs and weapons found during police raid in Telford

Screengrab from West Mercia Police YouTube

Officers from Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out the warrant under their Operation Target in Willow Bank, Aqueduct in Telford on Friday morning.

It comes after local residents raised concerns about drugs and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Police say a quantity of class A drugs were found at the address along with a large machete and a wooden club.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said; "The warrant today shows we will not tolerate drugs within our community and will continue to act on information around drugs and offensive weapons.

"Drugs have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people."

The police say the local community can help them by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on their website.

Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference. You can report online under the Tell Us About section on the West Mercia Police website here: westmercia.police.uk/

If you have information about drugs and drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk