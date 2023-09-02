Mixed response over Government changes to police misconduct hearing rules

Under the new system chief constables or their deputies, rather than independent lawyers, will chair misconduct panels hearing serious allegations against officers.

The changes will also mean that officers guilty of gross misconduct in England and Wales will face automatic sackings.

There will also be changes to the police regulations, which govern officers’ behaviour, allowing police officers who fail re-vetting checks to be dismissed.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, has "cautiously welcomed” the move, but the force's police federation said the changes were a "politically-driven backwards step".

Lesley Williams, branch treasurer and conduct and performance liaison officer (CAPLO) at West Mercia Police Federation, said the process for removing officers was already in place and the changes were politically driven.

She said the focus needed to be on mire timely investigations into officer misconduct.

She said: “Legally qualified chairs (LQC) were brought in for independence and fairness. Is that no longer required?

“They bring independence to the policing community. Fairness and impartiality are qualities that policing strives to show to the public yet not to our own staff, it seems.

“The process to remove officers is already fit for purpose and, when applied correctly, is perfectly capable of being used to dismiss those officers where gross misconduct is found proven.

“This is a backwards step when we should be moving forward with reform, and it will do nothing for morale in policing.

“Chief constables, however fair they may say they will be, are cops at the end of the day. They are not legally qualified and are not trained as such.

“The recent changes that are being brought in so quickly – the vetting authorised professional practice (APP), renewed code of ethics and now this – are a politically driven response to a very small minority of high profile cases.

“Of course every officer feels these individuals don’t belong in policing, and they would always have been removed following conviction under the current system.

“It’s clear that the conduct regulations are being eroded and that is not what policing needs.

“The calls for quicker dismissal is not where the focus should be. It should be on more timely investigations that prove or disprove and that are proportionate to the offence alleged.”

West Mercia Police has seen a number of serious and high profile disciplinary cases involving the sacking of officers in recent months.

Mr Campion said: "I welcome chief constables having a greater say in misconduct cases, but it’s also important to remember that independent lawyers were brought in as chiefs were not always making decisions the public would see as just.

"That’s why I fully support the Government’s plans to consult with police and crime commissioners on extending rights of challenge to ensure those making dismissals are held to account on the decisions they make.

"As commissioner, I will continue to play my part by supporting and challenging the chief constable to ensure misconduct panels follow a fair and transparent disciplinary process so individual bias does not govern or influence decisions.

"While there are a minority of police officers who are unfit to serve, I want to reassure the public that the vast majority of police officers are hardworking people making a real difference in West Mercia.”

Announcing the plans Suella Braverman, the home secretary, had said: “Corrupt police officers and those who behave poorly or fail vetting must be kicked out of our forces. For too long our police chiefs have not had the powers they need to root out those who have no place wearing the uniform.

"Now they can take swift and robust action to sack officers who should not be serving our communities.