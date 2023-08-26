Enki Rama, aged 23, from Albania was arrested when police executed a drugs warrant on Thursday in a bedroom at a property in Blakemore, Brookside, in house that had been converted into a major cannabis factory.
An asylum seeker who paid £6,000 to come to the UK on a small boat from France has been told he faces a significant prison sentence after he admitted being a cannabis gardener in Telford.
Enki Rama, aged 23, from Albania was arrested when police executed a drugs warrant on Thursday in a bedroom at a property in Blakemore, Brookside, in house that had been converted into a major cannabis factory.