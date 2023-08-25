Shrewsbury murder: Inquest opened into death of delivery driver, 23

Aurman Singh died after being attacked in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury, on Monday

Aurman Singh, aged 23, was killed in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, on Monday afternoon while delivering parcels with a colleague for DPD.

Shropshire Coroner's Court at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told that Mr Singh was born in Italy on November 9, 1999, and lived at Topsham Road, Smethwick, Birmingham. He worked as a delivery operative.

The inquest was told police were called to Berwick Avenue after reports that a male had suffered serious injuries. Police and paramedics arrived on the scene, but despite their best efforts nothing could be done to save Mr Singh and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.44pm.

Mr Singh's body was identified two days later at Wallsgrave Hospital in Coventry by his stepfather.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned Mr Singh's inquest until November 28.

On Tuesday, four men, two aged 24, and a 22-year-old and a 26-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

A magistrate’s warrant of further detention was granted to West Mercia Police so that the force could continue questioning the men.

On Wednesday, a fifth person was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mr Singh’s family have paid tribute. In a statement they said: "There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family.

"Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.

"We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time."

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy from West Mercia Police said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Aurman at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is underway with officers carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to Aurman’s murder.

“We know Aurman was a delivery person however at this stage we do not believe this was the motive for his death and we are not investigating this as a robbery.

“We believe those involved are known to each other and are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area.

“We have so far arrested five people in connection with the murder and are progressing all other lines of enquiry to locate and arrest outstanding suspects.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the delivery company said: “We can confirm that a two-person DPD crew was involved in an incident on Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury on Monday afternoon and that sadly one of the two individuals delivering parcels was attacked and subsequently died.

"We are working closely with the police investigation team, but all our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time."

On Monday afternoon, Mr Singh's DPD van could be seen from behind the cordon set up by West Mercia Police following the incident and by Tuesday morning there was a forensic tent, a police van and a police car at the scene.

Following the arrests of the four men on Tuesday, DCI Bellamy tried to reassure residents in Shrewsbury and appealed for witnesses who may have seen a white Mercedes or a grey Audi around Berwick Avenue at the time of the incident.

He said: “We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance we will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances. Four people are in custody as our investigation continues.

“Residents will see an increase police presence in the area for the coming days as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to anyone who may be concerned.

“We know a number of people were in the area at the time and may have information that could prove crucial to our enquiries, in particular we’re keen to speak to anyone who lives in Berwick Avenue and has CCTV or doorbell footage, or any motorists in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw a white Mercedes Benz registration OV60 VTP which was recovered on Kynaston Road or a grey Audi registration EY63 BCV in Berwick Avenue or the surrounding area.”