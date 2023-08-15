Daniel Kawczynski MP

Shrewsbury & Atcham's Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, said he had written to the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, after the experience on Sunday.

The MP, who had got on the train at Shrewsbury, said he had seen a passenger refuse to buy a ticket, remain on the train after being asked to get off, and then push his way through barriers at Birmingham New Street.

Mr Kawczynski said he was left exasperated when he asked ticket inspectors to stop the man – but was told they could not.

He asked for specific CCTV to identify the person concerned, as well as more visible police officers to deal with fare dodgers.

The MP even suggested officers with dogs to "ensure people like this are dealt with appropriately".

He said: "The current system makes a mockery of the situation for the millions of hardworking people who are facing a cost of living crisis, but nevertheless dutifully purchase tickets to use trains."

In his letter to the Home Secretary Mr Kawczynski said: "On Sunday August 13 2023 I was travelling onto the 17.31 train from Shrewsbury to Birmingham New Street.

"Close to me was a young man in a red T-shirt and red trainers who did not possess a ticket. The ticket inspector asked him for a ticket but had to communicate with the individual in translation on an iPhone as he claimed not to be able to speak English.

"He refused to buy a ticket so the inspector told him to get off at the next station and left.

"I watched as the young man did not get off the train, but continued to Birmingham New Street. At New Street he pushed behind somebody through the barrier in order to get through.

"I asked the two ticket inspectors whether they would stop this man as he was travelling fraudulently.

"They informed they had no powers to do this. I then spoke to a very professional lady who said this happens frequently and staff are not even allowed to touch travellers as it could be considered assault.

"Staff also told me how they are abused by certain people who travel without tickets.

"Speaking to other train staff, I understand that in Germany there are police officers with dogs on trains to ensure that people like this are dealt with appropriately. Whilst at Birmingham New Street I heard some horror stories from the staff as to how they are abused by certain people who travel without tickets."

He added: "If possible, I would like the CCTV of this train and at the ticket barrier opposite Platform 4 to be inspected to identify this individual. I would also like consideration for police officers to be visible at Birmingham New Street Station with the intent that if an inspector identified somebody without a ticket coming to Birmingham New Street, that information is relayed to the police who may be able to apprehend the individual if they attempt to push through the barrier without a ticket.

"This is an increasing problem at Euston Station and I look forward to hearing from you what additional resources of this kind will be afforded to our main regional hub train station in Birmingham."