Cruise ship captain fraudster Jody Oliver handed extra prison time for conning more people including father-in-law

Premium
By Karen ComptonMid WalesCrimePublished: Comments

A ‘devious and despicable’ fraudster from Powys already serving a six year prison sentence for posing as a cruise ship captain to sell fake luxury holidays, has been handed a further six year and two month sentence for conning his father-in-law, an 86 year-old woman and a charity shop manager.

"Devious and despicable" - The fraudster from Powys was already serving a six year prison sentence for posing as a cruise ship captain to sell fake luxury holidays.
"Devious and despicable" - The fraudster from Powys was already serving a six year prison sentence for posing as a cruise ship captain to sell fake luxury holidays.

Jody Oliver, who grew up in Knighton and was a former special police officer in Hay on Wye, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Thursday.

Crime
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs

By Karen Compton

Chief Reporter

Reporter on the Mid Wales Journal.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News