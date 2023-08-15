Cruise ship captain fraudster Jody Oliver handed extra prison time for conning more people including father-in-law

Shrewsbury paedophile caught with child sex abuse image on his phone and DVD with 'school play' in the title
A ‘devious and despicable’ fraudster from Powys already serving a six year prison sentence for posing as a cruise ship captain to sell fake luxury holidays, has been handed a further six year and two month sentence for conning his father-in-law, an 86 year-old woman and a charity shop manager.
Jody Oliver, who grew up in Knighton and was a former special police officer in Hay on Wye, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Thursday.