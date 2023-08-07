Delivery driver who smoked cannabis before ploughing into cyclist avoids jail

Marek Grzezulkowski, aged 43, had been "out partying" and had only had three hours' sleep when he drove his Mercedes Sprinter box van into the back of the victim in Fishmore Road, Ludlow on New Year's Eve, 2021.
A delivery driver who smoked six joints of cannabis before ploughing into a cyclist has avoided jail due to the time it took for the case to get to court.
Marek Grzezulkowski, aged 43, had been "out partying" and had only had three hours' sleep when he drove his Mercedes Sprinter box van into the back of the victim in Fishmore Road, Ludlow on New Year's Eve, 2021.