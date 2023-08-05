Serial thief caught with knife near Telford town centre is jailed

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A serial thief who was caught with a knife near Telford town centre has been jailed.

Paul Finch, aged 43, was caught in possession of a black-handled kitchen knife in Forge Gate on May 23 this year.

In a spate of thefts carried out in May, June and July this year, he stole laundry products, meat, skincare items, chocolate and biscuits. He targeted Tesco 10 times, including stores in Woodside and Madeley, as well as Boots in Telford town centre. He stole products worth a combined value of more than £380.

Finch, of Willowfield, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to 11 counts of theft and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was jailed for four months.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News