Serial thief caught with knife near Telford town centre is jailed

Paul Finch, aged 43, was caught in possession of a black-handled kitchen knife in Forge Gate on May 23 this year.

In a spate of thefts carried out in May, June and July this year, he stole laundry products, meat, skincare items, chocolate and biscuits. He targeted Tesco 10 times, including stores in Woodside and Madeley, as well as Boots in Telford town centre. He stole products worth a combined value of more than £380.