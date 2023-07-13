Judge criticises 'human cost' of CPS delays as man waits three years to be cleared

Judge Anthony Lowe, speaking at Shrewsbury Crown Court, criticised the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) over the amount of time it is taking to review evidence in cases awaiting trial.
A Shropshire judge has warned of the 'human cost' of delays in the court system after a university student was finally cleared of all involvement in an attack – three years after it took place.
