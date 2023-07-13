Judge criticises 'human cost' of CPS delays as man waits three years to be cleared

Premium
By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A Shropshire judge has warned of the 'human cost' of delays in the court system after a university student was finally cleared of all involvement in an attack – three years after it took place.

Judge Lowe made the comments at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
Judge Lowe made the comments at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Judge Anthony Lowe, speaking at Shrewsbury Crown Court, criticised the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) over the amount of time it is taking to review evidence in cases awaiting trial.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News