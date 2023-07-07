Drink driver banned again after weaving along M54 while three times the limit

Lilian Wilson, aged 33, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo between Junction 6 at Ketley Dingle and Junction 4 for Telford services late at night, when other motorists made reports to police about her erratic driving.

It happened on June 10 this year - just 18 months after she was last convicted of drink driving.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that she was swerving across the road from the hard shoulder to the fast lane, making it hard for other drivers to get past.

A West Mercia Police officer was sent to the motorway and caught up with Wilson near the Junction 1 Featherstone Interchange, Wolverhampton, where he observed her speeding up, slowing down and braking for no reason. She was doing between 15mph and 90mph.

Wilson pulled over and the officer smelled alcohol on her breath. He described her as "extremely intoxicated", an observation which proved accurate when her breath samples were taken.

She initially refused to blow into a breathalyser at the roadside and was arrested. When she gave readings at the Malinsgate police headquarters in Telford, the lowest she blew was 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35 mcg.

Wilson, of Coten End, Warwick, Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit, driving without insurance and driving without a licence. The court heard that her road ban for her previous drink driving offence had already concluded, but she had not obtained a new licence.

Her lawyer told the court the Wilson was "extremely remorseful for what happened", and that she has been suffering "health issues".

Magistrates handed her a three-year road ban, as well as a one-year community order which includes 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days.