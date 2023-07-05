Oswestry man jailed for 11 years for head-on A5 crash that killed nightclub boss

Damien Roberts, 27, from Oswestry. Photo: West Mercia Police

Damien Roberts, 27, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury yesterday after he was involved in a collision on the A5 near Chirk on December 2 last year.

Roberts, of College Road in Oswestry, was arrested after a Nissan Qashqai he was driving collided head-on with a Nissan Juke being driven by 49-year-old nightclub boss Robert James Mills near the Gledrid roundabout.

Mr Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.