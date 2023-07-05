Oswestry man jailed for 11 years for head-on A5 crash that killed nightclub boss

Damien Roberts, 27, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury yesterday after he was involved in a collision on the A5 near Chirk on December 2 last year.
Roberts, of College Road in Oswestry, was arrested after a Nissan Qashqai he was driving collided head-on with a Nissan Juke being driven by 49-year-old nightclub boss Robert James Mills near the Gledrid roundabout.
Mr Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roberts was produced at Stafford Crown Court today and sentenced to 11 years in prison by Judge Kristina Montgomery KC.