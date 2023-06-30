Bosses accused of using unlicensed security guards at nightclub and racecourses

The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury

David Martyn Hill, aged 43, of Hawthorn Drive, Highley, has been charged both as an individual and as managing director of Ace Security Specialist Limited at the same address.

Appearing at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Mr Hill pleaded not guilty as an individual but guilty as a company to providing a security guard who did not have a licence to The Buttermarket, in Howard Street, Shrewsbury between July 10, 2021 and November 5, 2021.

He also pleaded not guilty as both an individual and a company to a charge of using an unlicensed security operative at Wolverhampton Racecourse, at Dunstall Park, on November 21, 2021.

Mr Hill has been jointly charged with using an unlicensed security operative at Wolverhampton Racecourse on November 2021 with Jordan Anthony William Sheppeck, aged 62, of Forest Grange, Cantley, Doncaster.

Mr Sheppeck, a director of First Security Solutions, at the same address in Doncaster, pleaded not guilty as an individual but guilty as a company to the Wolverhampton Racecourse charge.

Mr Sheppeck also pleaded not guilty as both an individual and a company to a charge of using an unlicensed security operative at Doncaster Racecourse between September 1 and November 21, 2021.

The charges have been brought by the industry regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA) as a private prosecution.

Charges brought against individuals and companies are covered by different sections of the Private Security Industry Act 2001.

A bench of three at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Wednesday accepted jurisdiction for the trial on the not guilty pleas.