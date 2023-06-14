Peter Jenkins was jailed last year for a total of 13 years

The Rev Helen Greenham, who was a curate at the Bridgnorth Team Ministry between 2008 and 2011, was banned from the ministry for life, following a church disciplinary tribunal earlier this year.

Ms Greenham was a vicar at St Helen’s Church in Solihull – a post she had held since leaving Bridgnorth.

Her former husband, Peter Jenkins, was jailed last year for a total of 13 years over a number of sex offences against young women – including rape. The offences took place between 1984 and 2005.

Ms Greenham has faced no criminal charges and the couple have separated, but she faced a disciplinary centred on her failure to notify the church of his offending.

The written reasons for the tribunal's decision have now been published and the Rev Anne Hollinghurst, Bishop of Aston, Acting Bishop of Birmingham, said the church was "profoundly saddened by the serious subversion of trust her misconduct displayed".

Rev Hollinghurst said: "The very serious misconduct of Helen Greenham, which placed others at risk over a considerable period of time, makes it inconceivable that Helen should return to minister in the Church of England. The findings of the tribunal are very clear and I fully endorse the upholding of the penalty as proposed, namely, removal from office and prohibition from ministry for life.

"The Church of England Birmingham and I are deeply grateful for the courage of those who came forward in relation to events that led to formal complaints being investigated under the Clergy Discipline Measure. We are profoundly saddened by the serious subversion of trust her misconduct displayed.

"I am also grateful for the work of all our safeguarding colleagues to ensure our robust systems were closely implemented, which led to the police investigation of Peter Jenkins (Greenham), and his resulting conviction.

"We understand and continue to respond to the acute distress suffered by all affected. With the conclusion of the penalty hearing, pastoral support continues to be offered to those within the Parish of Solihull, in which Helen Greenham was minister."

The report details how Ms Greenham had failed in her duty, stating: "During the period of misconduct (2011 - 2019) the respondent was aware that her husband Peter Greenham had previously committed sexual offences either with or involving children."

It also reveals how he was prevented from doing youth work in Leominster Priory and Bridgnorth.

It states: "In 2007 Mr Greenham wrote a letter to the then Bishop of Hereford in which he admitted to having an inappropriate “physical” relationship with a 16-year old girl who acted as the family babysitter.

"As a result of this admission Mr Greenham agreed to cease to have any connection with youth work in Leominster Priory and in Bridgnorth."

After taking up her position as vicar in Solihull, Ms Greenham was found to have hidden the extent of her then husband's offending from the church.

The report states: "In 2011 the respondent met with the Bishop of Birmingham for the purpose, in part, of discussing any risk posed by her husband.

"At that meeting, it is not disputed by the respondent, that the respondent failed to disclose, in breach of her duties of office, the full extent of her husband’s criminal behaviour and the potential risk he posed."

The report details the extent of the risk caused by not reporting Mr Greenham's offending to the church.

It states: "The parish of Solihull, the community and the whole church are also victims. By the very fact of his status as husband to the vicar the respondent allowed her husband to enjoy a trusted position within the parish which increased the risk he posed to the community, in particular the vulnerable.

"She allowed Mr Greenham to perform roles and functions in church relating to youth and children’s ministry that also gave him a position of status and/or authority, this included being seen and known to be involved in the church youth group as well as Mr Greenham driving his own children and other children back from youth club meetings."

Explaining the decision to permanently bar Ms Greenham from the ministry, the report states: "We consider the offence to be of the utmost seriousness.