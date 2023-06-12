Shropshire farmer given 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary harm to his poultry

A stock image of poultry

Paul Hotchkiss of Gilberries Hall Farm, in Church Stretton, was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court this week after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary harm to his poultry.

Hotchkiss was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £5,782.18 and a victim surcharge of £95. The Court also imposed a Community Punishment Order of 100 hours of unpaid work.

The case was launched by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in 2021, who reported on chickens with severe pododermatitis – dermatitis of the foot pads – in 90 to 100 per cent of birds on arrival at a slaughterhouse.

Pododermatitis is an inflammatory condition which affects the bottom of a chicken's foot. It is characterised by swelling, sometimes redness and often has a black or brown scab on the bottom of the foot. If left untreated it can be fatal as the infection can spread to other tissues and bones.

APHA (Animal and Plant Health Agency) inspectors and Shropshire Trading standards visited the farm and despite advice from both APHA and the private vet, there was limited improvement in subsequent flocks of birds.

Farm investigations and an export report were provided to the court by APHA. The court heard Hotchkiss plea guilty to the charges.

Aled Edwards, head of field delivery England, Animal and Plant Health Agency said: “APHA takes potential breaches of animal welfare legislation very seriously and investigates all allegations.

“This case demonstrates our robust enforcement approach and the effective collaboration between ourselves and local authorities.

"I welcome this sentence from the court and hope it will act as a reminder to others, that animal welfare is of paramount importance.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has issued a reminder that every poultry farm – regardless of its scale – must comply with all relevant legislation including environmental and animal welfare rules.