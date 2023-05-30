Teen driver arrested after 'much-loved' 19-year-old killed in Shifnal BMW crash

"Much-loved" William Hubbard, of Beech Drive, Shifnal, was fatally wounded in the collision, which happened on the A464 in Shifnal, shortly after midnight on Saturday. He was a back-seat passenger in the car.
The three other people in the BMW all received minor injuries. The driver, also a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury. He has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Hubbard's family issued a joint tribute, saying: “We, the family, would like to ask that our privacy is respected at this very sad time.
“William was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and friend to many and will be sorely missed by all.”
Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident including anyone with dashcam footage to contact helen.oconnor@westmercia.police.uk