Teen driver arrested after 'much-loved' 19-year-old killed in Shifnal BMW crash

Will Hubbard

"Much-loved" William Hubbard, of Beech Drive, Shifnal, was fatally wounded in the collision, which happened on the A464 in Shifnal, shortly after midnight on Saturday. He was a back-seat passenger in the car.

The three other people in the BMW all received minor injuries. The driver, also a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury. He has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Hubbard's family issued a joint tribute, saying: “We, the family, would like to ask that our privacy is respected at this very sad time.

“William was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and friend to many and will be sorely missed by all.”