Police bash down a door as they execute drugs warrants in Telford

By David Tooley

Police have carried out two drugs raids in Telford.

Pictures: Sgt Rich Jones

Police Sgt Rich Jones, posted pictures on Twitter showing officers bashing down the door of one property.

Sgt Jones said the raids in Brookside and Woodside were carried out "with the support of the community."

In a tweet posted at 9.43pm on Monday (22) Sgt Jones said: "With the support of the community, South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team have conducted warrants in Brookside and Woodside under the misuse of drugs."

West Mercia Police has been asked for more information.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star

