Police out in numbers in bid to tackle 'increasing problems' with off-road bikes in Telford

By David Tooley

Police have appealed for more information about increasing problems with off-road bikes in south Telford.

Picture: Sgt Rich Jones
Officers were out patrolling the Woodside and Madeley areas of the town in big numbers on Saturday.

PCSO Katy Balaam, of the policing team in Brookside, said: "We have received further reports of off road bikes in south Telford. If you see off road bikes please call 101 and give a description and direction of travel. If you have any information regarding off road bikes including where they are being stored please email us at opspree@westmercia.police.uk "

A spokesman for Telford Police added that a "vast amount of patrols" have been carried out under Operation Spree in response to "increasing problems".

The spokesman said: "A vast amount of patrols have been conducted today by various officers in response to the increasing problems with off road bikes/quads.

"Please report via opspree@westmercia.police.uk or alternatively, ring 101."

Police Sgt Rich Jones tweeted that West Mercia Police in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council have been "tackling the anti social use of off road bikes in South Telford."

Sgt Jones asked for anyone with details of bikes or riders to email them at Opspree@westmercia.police.uk

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

