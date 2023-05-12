Police release picture of jailed Telford drug dealer

Drug dealer Conor Shepherd

Conor Shepherd, 22, of Griffin's Wood Close, Dawley, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two charges of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one charge of possession of criminal property back in April.

He was jailed for three years at Shrewsbury Crown Court on May 8, after the court heard he was arrested in Madeley, Telford, with heroin and crack cocaine with a total street value of £4,080.