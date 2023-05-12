Notification Settings

Police release picture of jailed Telford drug dealer

By Richard Williams

Police in Telford have released a picture of a drug dealer who was jailed last week after admitting possessing crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of more than £4,000.

Drug dealer Conor Shepherd
Conor Shepherd, 22, of Griffin's Wood Close, Dawley, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two charges of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one charge of possession of criminal property back in April.

He was jailed for three years at Shrewsbury Crown Court on May 8, after the court heard he was arrested in Madeley, Telford, with heroin and crack cocaine with a total street value of £4,080.

Shepherd had been known to police as a drug dealer and when they arrested him they found £1,432.60, believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing, along with electric scales and 29 wraps of the Class-A drugs.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

