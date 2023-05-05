Shropshire Council gets permission to enforce driving offences to help implement School Streets programme

The new powers will allow the council to issue fines to drivers for a range of offences which have previously been held only by police.

These include incorrectly driving into a bus lane, stopping in a yellow box junction, illegal U-turns and going the wrong way in a one-way street.

The news was hailed as as a positive step forward by council leaders, who will now be able to implement and enforce their School Streets programme.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “This is excellent news and means Shropshire Council is on track to be the first rural council with a School Streets programme and the power to enforce moving traffic offences.”

Shropshire Council will carry out an 18-month trial at six primary schools across the county, in an attempt to improve traffic flow and parking pressures outside schools.

The six schools taking part in the trial are Gobowen Primary School, Market Drayton Junior School, Woodside Primary School in Oswestry, Mereside Primary School in Shrewsbury, Whitchurch Junior School and Castlefields Primary School in Bridgnorth.

Any surplus raised by fines from enforcement of School Streets will be reinvested back into the School Streets project to enable the continued roll-out across the county.

It also means that ANPR cameras can be used to enforce the School Street already in place at Coleham Primary in Shrewsbury.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children and education, said: “This news is very welcome and means that we can shortly begin our School Streets trial at six schools – and enforce the Coleham scheme – then look to roll the programme out to other schools.

“As School Streets restrict traffic outside schools at pick-up and drop-off times, these powers will help us make it safer and easier for children to walk, scoot and cycle to school.”

Unlike funds raised from speed camera fines, which are transferred to central Government, surplus funds from moving traffic enforcement will be kept by the local authority.

Some motorists are eligible for an exemption permit, to enable them to drive in a School Street during the hours of operation.

They are:

Blue Badge holders

School buses and vehicles used in the transport of children and adults with special access needs, including private vehicles, taxies and minicabs declared for such use and registered with the school or with the council

In exceptional circumstances the school may also request a temporary waiver to enable vehicle access for situations such as a pupil with a temporary injury affecting mobility

These powers are due to come into effect on July 22 this year.