Police seek information on driver acting suspiciously near rural properties in Shropshire

Police are appealing for residents in the Kinnerley, Knockin Heath area near Oswestry to look out for a black Ford Ranger in the area.

They say the driver aged in his early 30s has been acting suspiciously.

PC Royston Alderwick, of the policing team in Oswestry rural south, said: "Please can I ask you all to look out for a black Ford Ranger.

"The vehicle has been seen acting suspiciously in the Kinnerley, Knockin Heath area."

He added: "The driver is in his early 30s and has made off at speed when seen by the owners of rural properties."

Officers ask that for any sighting, residents should take the registration number down and forward to Oswestry safer neighbourhood team or 101.