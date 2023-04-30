Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man damaged three cars in one town - including scratching one down to the metal

By Karen ComptonNewtownCrimePublished:

A man who damaged three cars belonging to three different people on two occasions has been fined.

Edward Owen admitted putting a dent in Emma Davier-Jerman’s black Audi and damaging a wing mirror on Carley Deans’s blue BMW in Newtown on October 7.

He admitted the offences when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old of Gwynfa, Lant Avenue, Llandrindod Wells, also admitted damaging the wiper arm and scratching Howard Clements’s white BMW down to the metal, also at Newtown on December 5.

Prosecuting, Ms Sian Vaughan said the incidents were captured on CCTV and Owen was identified by the police. She said Mr Clements was claiming £500 for the excess, Ms Dean said the car had been disposed of and she did not have compensation details for Ms Davier-Jerman.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said Owen could not remember the incidents and is on a community order until February, although his compliance has been poor.

He said Owen is looking to move to supported accommodation in Cardiff which may help him as he would not be so isolated.

Mr Walters said Owen suffers with mental health issues and by and large, the harm he causes is to himself. He said each of the three offences in isolation were minor.

Magistrates fined him £210 in total and ordered him to pay £500 compensation to Mr Clements, £50 to Ms Davier-Jerman and a £84 surcharge.

No costs were ordered by the magistrates.

Crime
News
Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Llandrindod Wells

By Karen Compton

Chief Reporter

Reporter on the Mid Wales Journal.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News