Man damaged three cars in one town - including scratching one down to the metal

Edward Owen admitted putting a dent in Emma Davier-Jerman’s black Audi and damaging a wing mirror on Carley Deans’s blue BMW in Newtown on October 7.

He admitted the offences when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old of Gwynfa, Lant Avenue, Llandrindod Wells, also admitted damaging the wiper arm and scratching Howard Clements’s white BMW down to the metal, also at Newtown on December 5.

Prosecuting, Ms Sian Vaughan said the incidents were captured on CCTV and Owen was identified by the police. She said Mr Clements was claiming £500 for the excess, Ms Dean said the car had been disposed of and she did not have compensation details for Ms Davier-Jerman.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said Owen could not remember the incidents and is on a community order until February, although his compliance has been poor.

He said Owen is looking to move to supported accommodation in Cardiff which may help him as he would not be so isolated.

Mr Walters said Owen suffers with mental health issues and by and large, the harm he causes is to himself. He said each of the three offences in isolation were minor.

Magistrates fined him £210 in total and ordered him to pay £500 compensation to Mr Clements, £50 to Ms Davier-Jerman and a £84 surcharge.