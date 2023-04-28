Mold Crown Court

David Mottershead, 42, of Tan Y Bryn Fields, Derwen-Las, Machynlleth, allegedly targeted academic and women's rights campaigner Dr Charlotte Proudman in November last year.

Mottershead told Mold Crown Court on Friday that he is on benefits and is a men's rights campaigner. But he appeared before Judge Rhys Rowlands unrepresented. He told the judge he was having difficulty finding someone to take his case on.

Dr Proudman, has represented rape, domestic abuse and coercive control victims.

Mottershead has denied harassment invoking fear of violence through posts made on Twitter between November 2 and 14, 2022.

He also denied having a knife with a blade that locks in position in a public place, a charge that dates back to January 8 of this year at Aberystwyth Police Station.

At a previous hearing Mottershead said the possession of a knife was accidental, claiming he thought it was legal and the incident was a "huge mistake".

On Friday Mottershead told Judge Rowlands that he was having difficulty getting a specialist representative for ideological reasons and "conflict of interest in legal companies".

But Judge Rowlands told Mottershead that he thought he was "overstating his case" and told him he risked having a court-appointed legal representative who could only carry out cross examinations during his pending trial.

Mottershead was urged to find someone locally.