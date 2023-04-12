Notification Settings

Driver bailed after car crashes into tree, killing 19-year-old from Whitchurch

By David StubbingsWhitchurchCrimePublished:

A driver has been released on bail after a 19-year-old was killed when the car they were in hit a tree.

The crash occurred on Sunday evening

The 20-year-old from Whitchurch was arrested at the scene of the crash involving a Ford Fiesta on the A530, near Whitchurch Road towards Nantwich in Cheshire, at around 6.30pm on Easter Sunday, and has now been bailed until June.

Cheshire Police said the front passenger, a 19-year-old man from the Whitchurch area, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police say three other passengers, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

A spokesman for the force said: "Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage or witnessed the collision to get in touch.

"Anyone with any information or video footage which may aid the investigation is asked to contact Cheshire Police via the website or on 101, quoting IML 1520280.

"Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

