Neighbours rang police as Telford couple's furious row led to woman's throat being grabbed

Telford Magistrates Court

Peter Malcolm Braine, aged 33, of Hayward Avenue, in Donnington, Telford, got into a furious argument with the victim on March 12 over going to see his sick stepfather.

Telford Magistrates Court was told the couple have patched things up between themselves and the victim did not want to press charges, but that it was too late to stop the proceedings.

Katie Price, prosecuting, said a neighbour had called 999 at 11.15am on the day and said that “next door were smashing **** out of each other”.

He was reported to be going in and out of the house and seen “putting her head in the door frame".

Braine was arrested and taken to Malinsgate police station.

Mrs Price said Braine had wanted to see his dying father but his partner did not want to go., complaining about being forced to do things she did not want to do.

The row then became physical and he “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her on the floor”. The incident lasted 20-30 minutes.

But the victim no longer wished to go any further and did not wish to give an impact statement, she said.

Steven Meredith, in mitigation, said Braine had “said sorry at the police station” and shown genuine remorse. “Emotions were extremely high, he wanted to go to see his stepfather who had been given eight months to live,” he said.

He said his client was fully motivated to pay his dues, being ashamed to be in court.

“He is a decent man who is going to take his punishment,” he said.