Police appeal after group of men disturbed in Wem after attempted theft of catalytic converter

Summerfield Road, Wem. Photo: Google Maps

Officers say the incident overnight on Thursday-Friday last week involved them lifting up the vehicle in Summerfield Road, Wem and cut the exhaust near the catalytic converter system.

PCSO Jamie Robinson, of the local policing team in Wem, said: "At approximately midnight on Thursday 30 - Friday March 31 up to four males have been disturbed whilst attempting to take a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Summerfield Road, Wem.

"The vehicle had been jacked up to access the underneath, on inspecting the vehicle a cut in the exhaust next to the catalytic converter could be seen."

PCSO Robinson asked residents to check any CCTV and/or doorbell video footage you may of this incident.

If you have information about this incident let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00004_I_31032023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org