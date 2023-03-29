Man denies harassing prominent barrister on social media

Dr Charlotte Proudman, a barrister who has represented rape, domestic abuse and coercive control victims and who is also an academic and women's rights campaigner, was allegedly targeted by David Mottershead in November last year.

At Welshpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Mottershead, aged 42, denied harassment invoking fear of violence through posts made on Twitter between November 2 and 14, 2022.

He also denied having a knife with a blade that locks in position in a public place, a charge that dates back to January 8 of this year at Aberystwyth police station.

Mottershead, who was unrepresented and claimed to be a domestic violence expert, told the court it was "important" that members of the King's Counsel are "held to the same standard as all of us". He also said the possession of a knife was accidental, claiming he thought it was legal and the incident was a "huge mistake".

He will next appear at Mold Crown Court on April 28, after opting for his trial to be heard by jury.