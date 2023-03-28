Police issue warning after man reportedly approaching children in Telford

Police have issued advice after a man was reported approaching children

In a release on Monday evening, officers from West Mercia Police said a male had been reporting approaching children in Priorslee, Telford.

Police said the approaches had been made in vicinity of Priorslee Avenue, the Holy Trinity Academy field and the nearby wooded area.

PCSO Michelle Williams asked parents to speak to their children, and advise them what to do if approached by a stranger.

She added: "If walking alone, take the safest route and contact a parent or adult if anything concerns you or makes you feel unsafe."