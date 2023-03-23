Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with attempted murder after worshippers set on fire outside mosques

By Eleanor LawsonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have charged a man with the attempted murders of two people who were set on fire in separate incidents in London and Birmingham.

Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was set alight in Birmingham
Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was set alight in Birmingham

Mohammed Abbkr, 28, from Gillott Road, Edgbaston, is alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight.

The separate incidents happened in Ealing and Birmingham on February 27 and March 20.

Both men had been walking home from their local mosques at the time, it was reported.

Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was set on fire on his way back from Dudley Road Mosque in the Edgbaston area of the city at around 7pm on Monday.

He remains in hospital with severe injuries.

In the incident on February 27, the attack was on a man walking back from the West London Islamic Centre.

Mohammed Abbkr was remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court this morning.

West Midlands Police continue to ask anyone with CCTV, ring doorbell footage or video footage that could help their investigation to send this to them directly by using this link: mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C02-PO1.

This was a joint investigation between West Midlands Police, Counter Terrorism Policing and the Metropolitan Police.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch on 101 or alternatively, get in touch via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News