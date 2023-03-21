Officers support clampdown on illegal fishing in the close season

Rural and business crime officers want to stop illegal fishing

Officers in Shropshire want anyone who spots illegal fishing to contact the Environment Agency.

Sian Thomas, a police rural and business officer based at Telford, said: "The Rural and Business Team have met with The Angling Trust UK and The Environment Agency to support Operation Clampdown, supporting the coarse fish close season, which runs from March 15 until June 15."

The close season prevents anglers fishing for the majority of freshwater fish in rivers and streams across England in the spawning period when fish fertilise and lay their eggs.

This ensures that breeding adults and juvenile fish that can be fragile and easily susceptible to stress or damage are given the chance to grow and thrive, protecting species such as dace, roach, chub and barbel and supporting vulnerable fish stocks to recover.

Officers want people who see of find evidence of illegal fishing to call the Environment Agency on 0800 80 70 60.