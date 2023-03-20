Notification Settings

Police appeal for information after theft of vehicles in south Shropshire

Published:

Police are appealing for information after the theft of motor vehicles from one address in Shropshire.

Officers say theft occurred in Shirlett between 10 pm on Sunday March 19 and 7 am on the morning of Monday, March 20.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of the policing team in Broseley & Much Wenlock, said: "We are appealing for information after a white Toyota Hilux with a 16 foot triple axle trailer, a black Mitsubishi L200 - last three of registration RYW - a Yamaha Grizzly Quad Bike - last three of registration BFY - and a Suzuki Quad King were all stolen from an address in Shirlett."

PCSO Goddard added: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"If you are out and about in the area today, please keep an eye out for these vehicles because offenders involved in this type of crime often steal them and then hide them in the local area, in case they have trackers fitted, and return to them later."

If you have information about this or any other suspected crime, let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk , quoting incident reference 00065_I_20032023.

People who aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you ever feel at risk, or a crime is in progress, please always dial 999.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

