Stewart Thomson, of Abbeygate Walk, Bangor-on-Dee, close to the Wales/north Shropshire border, was jailed for eight years with another four on top on licence during at his sentencing hearing on Monday.

Thomson was sentenced after pleading guilty to counts of sexual activity with a child under 16 between March 1, 2019, and February 28, 2020, with multiple offences recorded in total.

He also admitted making 92 indecent photographs of children in category B, the second most serious, and 21 still indecent photographs of children of Category C between October 13, 2019, and May 1, 2020.

Judge Peter Barrie, sitting at Shrewsbury Crown Court, said Thomson had taken a full package of measures to try to change his ways following the trial for rape at Mold Crown Court.

But he "continued to harbour an interest in young women which led to this," the judge said.

"It is clear from the evidence that you had an obsessive interest in a group of young people which was predatory in nature and I am sure you were on the look-out."

The judge said even though the sexual activity was consensual, the law is designed to protect young people from themselves "and from people like you".

The judge added: "When you ought to have learned ways to control your sexual urges of this kind you have failed."

He told Thomson that he was a high risk to young adults and posed a significant risk in future.

The judge considered that two counts of intentionally and sexually touching - involving at least five occasions each - were the most serious and sentenced Thomson for eight years on both. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Other offences received sentences of two, three and five years, all to be served concurrently.

Thomson was sentenced to four month and two months on the indecent photography counts.

Judge Barrie told Thomson he would be eligible for parole after serving two thirds of his sentence and have to spend another four years on licence, making a sentence of 12 years in total.

He would also be placed on the barred list from ever working with children and have a sexual harm prevention order without any time limit.

Jennifer Josephs, prosecuting, said the victim had suffered stress, anxiety and panic attacks, and had nightmares following the incidents.

John Beggs KC, in mitigation, said: "There are three things that I can sensibly say. He acknowledged the offences, although not at first.

"He poses no risk to his children and he has always been industrious and hardworking."