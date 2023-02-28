Ferrari driver who crashed into parked car before fleeing given ban and massive fine

The Ferrari was severely damaged in the crash. Photo: Haden Cross Fire Station

Richard Cullen was handed the five-figure punishment after he admitted crashing his £500,000 supercar in Hagley Road, Halesowen.

The court heard how Cullen had admitted driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident which occurred on May 25 last year.

The 50-year-old was at the wheel of a scarlet red Ferrari SF90 when he lost control and veered onto the opposite side of the road, failing to correct the deviation and hitting a parked car. The force of the impact sent the parked vehicle back into three more cars behind it. In total, five vehicles were damaged in the incident. Cullen then fled the scene on foot.

Photos from the scene showed the supercar's airbags deployed and debris strewn across the road. Nobody was reported trapped or injured in the incident, with firefighters and police attending as officers searched the area for Cullen.

The Ferrari hit a parked car, causing a chain reaction behind it. Photo: Haden Cross Fire Station

The Ferrari was left abandoned after crashing into a number of cars on Hagley Road. Photo: Darren Edmonds

At Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday (27), he was fined £3,008 for driving without due care and attention and £7,061 for failing to stop, leaving him with a total fine of £10,069.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay costs of £185 and a surcharge of £190. In total he must pay £10,444.