Police set to increase patrols after youths invade gardens in Shrewsbury incidents

Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google Maps

Officers say the behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances and they will be increasing patrols in the Monkmoor Road area of Shrewsbury and speaking to local schools to identify the culprits.

PCSO Angie Roberts, of the policing team covering Monkmoor & Sutton, said: "We are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury."

"This behaviour is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"The local policing team who cover the Monkmoor will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area over the next week in an attempt to locate any offenders and deal proactively to prevent further incidents occurring and anti social behaviour letters delivered home to parents, we also intend to work with local schools who could assist in identifying what could be their students causing unacceptable behaviour."

The police, local authorities and other community safety agencies, such as social housing landlords, all have a responsibility to deal with anti-social behaviour and to help people who are suffering from it.

If you have information about antisocial behaviour you should let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00562_I_25022023.