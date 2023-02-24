Community group's stolen minibus found dumped in car park with smashed window

The stolen minibus has now been found.

The 13-seater vehicle was taken from a car park in Severn Street, Bridgnorth, overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bridgnorth Community Transport Group said a resident had called to tell them it had been dumped in Bilston in Wolverhampton.

A window had been smashed on the driver's side, part of the front number plate had been broken off and the ignition system damaged.