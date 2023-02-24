Community group's stolen minibus found dumped in car park with smashed window

The 13-seater vehicle was taken from a car park in Severn Street, Bridgnorth, overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Bridgnorth Community Transport Group said a resident had called to tell them it had been dumped in Bilston in Wolverhampton.
A window had been smashed on the driver's side, part of the front number plate had been broken off and the ignition system damaged.
The group was established to provide affordable, accessible transport to people in Bridgnorth and its surrounding areas who "have difficulty accessing other forms of transport".