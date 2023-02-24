Notification Settings

Community group's stolen minibus found dumped in car park with smashed window

By Dominic Robertson

A community minibus which was stolen from a Bridgnorth car park has been found dumped in the Black Country after an appeal by West Mercia Police.

The stolen minibus has now been found.

The 13-seater vehicle was taken from a car park in Severn Street, Bridgnorth, overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bridgnorth Community Transport Group said a resident had called to tell them it had been dumped in Bilston in Wolverhampton.

A window had been smashed on the driver's side, part of the front number plate had been broken off and the ignition system damaged.

The group was established to provide affordable, accessible transport to people in Bridgnorth and its surrounding areas who "have difficulty accessing other forms of transport".

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

