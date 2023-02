Police were called Morrisons in Lawley after a suspected shoplifter was detained. Photo: Google

Police were called to Morrisons in Lawley, Telford at around 7pm on Monday, February 7 after a suspected shoplifter was detained.

Eyewitnesses said two police cars attended the supermarket, where three people were arrested.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police confirmed the arrests.

They said: "Police were called around 7pm after a suspected shoplifter was detained.